Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Decision Makers Workshop for government and humanitarian and development sector organizations - Training Report (March 2022)

DECISION MAKERS WORKSHOP ON CASH AND VOUCHER ASSISTANCE

• Two separate sessions were conducted on Friday 11th March 2022, session 1 was conducted with UN agencies and INGOs and session 2 was conducted with government officials. 20 decision makers attended the workshop.

• Workshop covered CVA concepts, policy environment, and global humanitarian standards, it also allowed participants to discuss contextual realities, Risks related to CVA and mitigation measures.

• As part of this workshop, UNFPA delivered a session on gender-based violence and the use of CVA to achieve GBV objectives.