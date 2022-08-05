Fiji + 13 more

Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Core CVA Skills for Programme Staff - Training Report

COURSE AIM AND OBJECTIVES

AIM

To develop the knowledge, skills and confidence of humanitarian organizations' practitioners for Cash and Voucher Assistance technical design and quality.

OBJECTIVE

  • Understand how CVA is guided by key policies, standards and guidelines

  • Describe how CVA needs to be integrated into the roles of different teams throughout the project cycle

  • Explain what assessment information is needed to inform response analysis

  • Use market information to inform modality choice

  • Understand how CVA can contribute to response objectives

  • Identify the information needed for monitoring and evaluation of CVA

  • Identify how collaboration and coordination support quality CVA

