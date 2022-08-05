Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Core CVA Skills for Programme Staff - Training Report

COURSE AIM AND OBJECTIVES

AIM

To develop the knowledge, skills and confidence of humanitarian organizations' practitioners for Cash and Voucher Assistance technical design and quality.

OBJECTIVE

Understand how CVA is guided by key policies, standards and guidelines

Describe how CVA needs to be integrated into the roles of different teams throughout the project cycle

Explain what assessment information is needed to inform response analysis

Use market information to inform modality choice

Understand how CVA can contribute to response objectives

Identify the information needed for monitoring and evaluation of CVA