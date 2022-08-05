Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG): Core CVA Skills for Programme Staff - Training Report

COURSE AIM AND OBJECTIVES
AIM
To develop the knowledge, skills and confidence of humanitarian organizations' practitioners for Cash and Voucher Assistance technical design and quality.
OBJECTIVE
-
Understand how CVA is guided by key policies, standards and guidelines
-
Describe how CVA needs to be integrated into the roles of different teams throughout the project cycle
-
Explain what assessment information is needed to inform response analysis
-
Use market information to inform modality choice
-
Understand how CVA can contribute to response objectives
-
Identify the information needed for monitoring and evaluation of CVA
-
Identify how collaboration and coordination support quality CVA