Pacific Logistics Cluster for COVID-19 Response - Concept of Operations, April 2020

Background

The worldwide COVID-19 epidemic has led to significant movement restrictions in many countries and numerous international flights disruptions. Consequently, there are operational challenges for humanitarian organisations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and other ongoing crises. This includes specific difficulties in deploying expertise and moving urgently required medical goods and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). In the Pacific region, the first COVID-19 cases have been detected in Guam, Fiji, French Polynesia, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

The Pacific Logistics Cluster is supporting the regional health response led by WHO and the Health Ministries in countries.

This Concept of Operations will need to be continually reviewed as the Pacific Logistics Cluster continues to identify emerging gaps and continues to provide adapted services to partners, where these are required.