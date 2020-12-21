Pacific Islands: Tropical Cyclone Yasa Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (18-21 December 2020)

Highlights

Category 5 Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa directly hit the island of Vanua Levu north of the capital of Suva. An estimated 93,000 people, including 32,500 children, were living along its direct path.

UNICEF is working with the Fiji Government, the Pacific Humanitarian team and the private sector in delivering immediate humanitarian aid to affected families. Some 600 WASH kits and 400 water containers, part of UNICEF’s pre-positioned emergency supplies in Fiji, were sent to the Northern Division as a first wave response. More relief items are ready to be delivered as UNICEF supplies in the Australian humanitarian warehouse in Brisbane have been mobilized for Fiji.

Five staff have been deployed to the worst affected areas to provide support to government and other partners in the needs assessment and in the coordination of the initial response.