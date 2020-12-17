Fiji
Pacific Islands: Tropical Cyclone Yasa Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1
Attachments
Highlights
Category 5 Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa is projected to hit Fiji on Thursday night (17 December). Widespread damage and destruction are anticipated particularly in the Northern Division.
Technical support is being provided to the WASH, education, health and nutrition, gender and protection clusters in their response preparedness activities. Staff are also ready for deployment for rapid assessments and quick response.
UNICEF has prepositioned supplies in Fiji that can augment the emergency supplies of the government ministries. UNICEF is also ready to mobilize its bigger stock stored in the Australian humanitarian warehouse in Brisbane
The response to the cyclone is especially challenging due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which is hindering the movement of people and supplies. This cyclone will deal another blow to the economy and the people already hurt by the economic slowdown brought by the pandemic.