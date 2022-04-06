Fiji + 11 more
Pacific Island Countries – Preparedness: ETC Situation Report #12 (Reporting period: Q1 2022)
Attachments
The ETC in the Pacific was activated in 2016 under the structure of the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) to support telecommunications preparedness in the region. Situation Reports are distributed every quarter.
Highlights
The ETC in the Pacific delivered a three-week virtual training course on Disaster-Emergency Preparedness and Response (D-EPR) to 25 ICT professionals from 11 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) from 8-24 February.
A WFP telecommunications specialist has been identified to deploy to Nauru to install equipment to strengthen the National Emergency Services (NES) radio network.
The ETC Coordinator for the Pacific participated in a disaster preparedness training workshop with the Global ETC and partners from 27-30 March in the UAE.