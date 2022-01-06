Pacific Island Countries – Preparedness: ETC Situation Report #11 (Reporting period: Q3 & Q4 2021)

The ETC in the Pacific was activated in 2016 under the structure of the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) to support telecommunications preparedness in the region. Situation Reports are distributed every quarter.

The next report will be issued on or around 31/03/2022.

Highlights

• In collaboration with Australia’s Flinders University, the ETC has developed a threeweek Disaster-Emergency Preparedness and Response (D-EPR) training module for ICT professionals in the Pacific that will be delivered in February 2022.

• The ETC achieved a 100 percent overall user satisfaction rating in its annual survey from respondents who engaged with ETC projects in 2021,including development of the D-EPR course, the provision of emergency response equipment during the response to COVID-19 in Fiji, and the support provided by the ETC during the emergency response to Cyclone Yasa.

• On 13 December, the ETC brought together 10 national and regional counterparts in an end-ofyear Pacific regional workshop to provide ICT and disaster professionals with opportunities to strengthen and plan further coordination efforts moving into 2022.