The Pacific Humanitarian Team at a glance

The Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) is a network of humanitarian organizations that work together to assist the Pacific island countries prepare for and respond to disasters. During disasters, the PHT provides support to governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and communities in delivering a fast, effective and appropriate disaster response. Outside of disasters, the PHT works with the Pacific governments and partners to ensure that the necessary arrangements are in place to enable effective international support to nationally-led disaster response. The PHT is guided by and is committed to humanitarian principles and gender equality and promotes participation of and accountability to the affected communities.