Pacific – Cyclone Yasa ETC Situation Report #4 Reporting period 6 - 28 January 2021

ETC Pacific SitReps on Cyclone Yasa will be distributed in line with the evolving situation on the ground. The ETC in the Pacific has been activated since 2016 under the structure of the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) to support the region’s telecommunications preparedness activities across the Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

Highlights

• The ETC continues to support the response to Cyclone Yasa from Suva, Fiji, by working with regional partners and authorities to fully restore communications services across northern Fiji.

• The ETC’s findings and recommendations from the connectivity assessments carried out in Vanua Levu were sent to Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) to support the recovery of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

• The ETC is utilizing a portion of the US$75,000 contributed by the Brazilian government to WFP for the response to Cyclone Yasa to purchase communications equipment.

Situation Overview

On 17 December, Category 5 severe Cyclone Yasa barrelled into Fiji causing catastrophic damage and destruction. Most damage was caused on Fiji’s second-largest island of Vanua Levu. Essential services and critical infrastructure continue to be restored in the Northern Division of Fiji and the coordination of humanitarian assistance continues for cyclone-affected communities. Managed by Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), the inter-sector response is transitioning into the early recovery phase. All evacuation centres have now closed following the focus by Fijian authorities on ensuring all those remaining in evacuation centres were able to return home.