Pacific – Cyclone Yasa ETC Situation Report #3 Reporting period 29 December 2020 - 5 January 2021

Situation Overview

On 17 December, Category 5 super Cyclone Yasa barrelled into Fiji causing catastrophic damage and destruction. Most damage was caused on Fiji’s second-largest island of Vanua Levu.

Multiple assessment teams continue to collect data in the cyclone-affected areas of Vanua Levu to establish the extent of the damage and humanitarian needs. Over 4,000 homes were completely destroyed or damaged, with some remote islands still to be assessed. Essential services continue to be restored and humanitarian assistance is being received in cyclone-affected communities.

More than 900 people remain in evacuation centres, all in the Northern Division of Fiji. Fijian authorities are focusing on ensuring all those remaining in evacuation centres are able to return home.

Highlights