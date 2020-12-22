Pacific – Cyclone Yasa ETC Situation Report #1 Reporting period 17–21 December 2020

Highlights

• The ETC in the Pacific is working with regional partners in Fiji to support the response to Cyclone Yasa, including the provision of basic data connectivity services to Fiji’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NDMO) to support their response efforts.

• On 17 December, the Crisis Connectivity Charter (CCC) was activated to support ETC response activities for Cyclone Yasa.

• The ETC Coordinator for the Pacific deployed on 19 December on an assessment mission to Vanua Levu with Fiji’s NDMO to provide connectivity to them and to assist with the assessment of the immediate damage and impact on local infrastructure.

Situation Overview

On 17 December, Category 5 super Cyclone Yasa barrelled into Fiji causing catastrophic damage and destruction. Most damage was caused on Fiji’s second-largest island of Vanua Levu. Assessment of damages in affected areas has begun through aerial surveillance as well as teams on the ground. Many parts of the island remain without communications and are cut off by flood waters. Preliminarily, restoration of critical infrastructure and essential services are the main operational focus.

Four people are confirmed dead due to the cyclone while one person remains missing. Approximately 8,012 people are in evacuation centres, although the majority have started to return to their homes. Humanitarian assistance has begun to arrive in cyclone-affected communities.

As of 21 December, Cyclone Yasa has downgraded to a Category 1 storm and has left Fiji territory.