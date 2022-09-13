Pacific Cash and Voucher Assistance - Capacity Building Gap Analysis (August 2022) - Individual Training Needs

SUMMARY

One of the key takeaways from the strategic discussions with key stakeholders was to understand the actual capacity building gaps regarding Cash and Voucher Assistance in the Pacific humanitarian and development teams. Capacity Building was prioritized as one of the strategic objectives and one of the key focus areas for Pacific Region Cash Working Group in its multiyear strategy (2022-2025).

Pacific Regional Cash Working Group in collaboration with CashCap conducted a capacity-building gap analysis to understand the CVA capacity building gaps/individual training needs in the Pacific region and develop learning pathways for addressing the needs of Cash Community of Practice in the Pacific Region.

The primary targets of the capacity-building gap analysis were the staff of Pacific Regional Cash Working Group members, sector/cluster leads & co-leads, staff of Fiji Cash Working Group Members, Vanuatu Cash Working Group Members, Solomon Islands Cash Working Group Members, Papua New Guinea Cash Working Group Members, Tonga CVA Community of practice members, and individuals engaged in Cash and Voucher Assistance across the Pacific region.

The Capacity-building Gap analysis intended to analyse the training needs of all individuals (falling into groups Programme, Management, Supply-chain, Finance, ICT, coordination team, and other teams) engaged in Cash and Voucher Assistance in the Pacific Region.

The Pacific CVA Capacity-building Gap Analysis survey was deployed on 7 July 2022 and was open for two weeks. The survey had a total of 34 respondents, with participation from close to 14 different organizations which included International NGOs, local NGO/CBO UN organisations and Governments. The participants of the survey represented a wide array of sectors and work across multiple overlapping sectors. For example, the Food security, agriculture, and livelihood sector had representatives that work across the protection, social Protection and WASH sectors. The “other” sectors include general development projects, disaster preparedness and response, climate resilience and conservation.

About 59% of the participants indicated that their organisations had implemented CVA projects in the region and identified insufficient technical capacity or related skills regarding CVA as one of the major organisational challenges and lack of institutional CVA experience in the emergency areas as one of the major external challenges in implementing CVA in the Region. The report also show findings with segregated results for organisational and external challenges to implement CVA by each country.

The respondents identified Cash and Voucher Assistance design (targeting, conditionality, restrictions estimating transfer values, payment mechanisms) as one of the knowledge and skills most lacking in the region. The analysis also shows the skills and knowledge gap by the countries in the region.

It is also noted that 76% of the respondents have received training on CVA within the last 6 months to a year ago and many noted that the most significant impact of the training was in improving the general understanding of CVA, with few also noting that the trainings helped improve skills for implementation and designing a CVA programme.

The respondents were also asked to rate their knowledge on several CVA concepts with majority indicating an average understanding of the concepts with a few also indicating poor understanding particularly on distribution and reconciliation, setting up a mobile money transfer programme and setting up a social protection programme.

The respondents also indicated that the topic they would be most interested to learn about are market-based programming as well as cash feasibility analysis and CVA for protection and livelihoods. Majority also preferred face to face training and learning by doing as the mode of learning.

STRATEGIC OBJECTIVE 2: INCREASING CVA CAPACITY WITH A STRONG FOCUS ON NATIONAL PARTNERS, CLUSTERS AND REGIONAL STAKEHOLDERS.

Considering the capacity needs in the region, PRCWG through its capacity strengthening initiative aims to provide the pacific humanitarian actors with the skills and expertise needed to deliver quality CVA and to enhance the understanding of CVA practitioners on good practices in CVA. This can be achieved through trainings, webinars, and information sharing.

The PRCWG continues to encourage partners and clusters to adopt collaborative approaches, by having joint capacity building and training efforts at the regional and national levels as well as provincial levels through national CWGs where there are available.

The PRCWG & CWGs will continue supporting partners’ institutional CVA capacity to design, implement, monitor, evaluate and coordinate quality and accountable CVA response. This will be achieved by developing the capacity of the CWG roster members, with a strong focus on the sub-national level and linking trainers to organizations.