NZ Government donates NZD$150,000 grant towards PM’s relief fund for TC Harold

The New Zealand Government has donated NZD$150,000 towards the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund to contribute towards the Fijian Government’s response on relief supplies to the affected areas from Tropical Cyclone Harold.

While handing over the grant New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr said that this is an additional boost towards Fiji’s effort to respond to the destruction of TC Harold.

“As close Pacific neighbours and friends, New Zealand continues to support Fiji’s work with affected communities through humanitarian and disaster management efforts. There is still much to be done, and it’s important that we work together with responding agencies in the best way possible to help Fijians during these trying times,” said Mr Curr.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Ms Vasiti Soko while receiving the grant acknowledged the Government of New Zealand for their generosity and continuous support towards relief works for TC Harold.

“Fiji, like other small island developing states, is trying to confront this threat in the most challenging of circumstances but this has stretched our scarce resources to the limit, and therefore, we are grateful for the support of New Zealand and like-minded development partners” said Ms Soko.

“We have completed the second phase of immediate response having reached over 107,000 Fijians with relief supplies in the declared disaster areas” added Ms Soko.

This contribution is part of the NZ$2 million humanitarian package in response to Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Meanwhile the NDMO is working with other government stakeholder to focus on long term recovery of the economy and the health of all Fijians.