New Zealand provides support to Fiji for Cyclone Ana

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130 Hercules will transport emergency relief supplies to Fiji following Tropical Cyclone Ana. The first of two flights left RNZAF Base Auckland shortly after midday.

New Zealand’s thoughts are with the people of Fiji who have been affected by the cyclone and the associated flooding. We are providing support to the Government of Fiji as it assesses the damage and responds to emergency needs.

Tropical Cyclone Ana made landfall in Fiji after several days of heavy rains and led to widespread flooding. Its impacts come less than two months after large parts of Fiji were devastated by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and at a time when the country is also managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand will provide $1 million of assistance which includes essential relief items from New Zealand to assist affected families, including hygiene kits, mother and infant kits, water containers, water pumps, purification tablets and tarpaulins. The C-130 will deliver the supplies to Nadi. The crew follow strict Covid-19 prevention protocols, with the supplies delivered without making physical contact with locals in Fiji. The second flight is expected to be on Saturday.

New Zealand is also supporting local response activities, including provision of food for people sheltering in evacuation centres, materials to help families construct basic shelter, and the Fiji Red Cross’s relief efforts in partnership with the International Federation of the Red Cross.

New Zealand extends its sympathies to the people of Fiji affected by this cyclone, and in particular to the whānau of those who tragically lost their lives.

New Zealand remains committed to supporting our Pacific neighbours when disaster strikes.