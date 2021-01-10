New Zealand boosts support to Fiji following Cyclone Yasa

HON NANAIA MAHUTA

New Zealand is providing additional support to Fiji following Cyclone Yasa, Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

“This extra $2 million in assistance aims to get support to the Fijian people where it is most needed,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The support includes:

$750,000 to the Government of Fiji to meet urgent water and other priorities;

$150,000 to enable the New Zealand High Commission in Suva to support the provision of essential relief such as emergency shelter, water and sanitation, and trauma counselling;

$750,000 for New Zealand non-government organisations to respond through their local partners for relief and early recovery assistance, including activities focused on the most vulnerable; and

$100,000 to the International Federation of the Red Cross to support the Fiji Red Cross in its relief activities.

“New Zealand has already supplied $250,000 worth of essential items to assist households, including hygiene kits, immediate survival items and materials to construct basic shelter, Nanaia Mahuta said. “These were delivered by Fiji Airways overnight.”

“New Zealand extends its sympathies to the people of Fiji affected by this devastating cyclone, and in particular to the whānau of the people who tragically lost their lives.”

The support announced today brings New Zealand’s contribution to $2.5 million, following an initial package of support announced on 18 December.