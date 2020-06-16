NDMO receives $5k donation from Salvation Army

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) today received a cheque donation of five thousand dollars ($5,000) from the Salvation Army in Fiji which will go towards Tropical Cyclone Harold relief efforts.

Receiving the donation, Ms. Vasiti Soko, NDMO Director, relayed the appreciation of the Fijian Government and commended the Salvation Army on its work and continued partnership in development and disaster risk management.

Director Soko said, “It is heartwarming to see the tremendous support received by our partners for TC Harold relief efforts”. NDMO will ensure that this donation is best utilised to assist the most vulnerable communities affected by TC Harold.

Salvation Army Emergency Response Coordinator, Captain Salesi Temo, said “While witnessing the assistance rendered to Government through the NDMO Office, we realised that our reach will be more effective if we support the good work NDMO is already carrying out. I believe that the money donated today will go towards those in need.”

He added that the Salvation Army stands ready to support Government in its effort to provide emergency supplies to the affected communities.

The NDMO continues to build on strategic partnerships to manage both risks and impacts of disasters which is an underlying principle in the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy.

The cash donation will help fund TC Harold relief operations in support of affected communities in Kadavu and the Lau Group.