More than 100K Fijians reached and assisted

A total of 182, 892 Fijians have been provided with relief assistance so far in Fiji’s declared disaster areas.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Disaster Management, Rural and Maritime Development, Hon. Inia Seruiratu while receiving relief assistance from the Indonesian Government at the Nadi International airport today.

Minister Seruiratu stated that while Fiji was still recovering from the aftermath of TC Harold, it is also collectively confronting the global health crisis of COVID-19 and like many other international countries, Fiji has also taken strict measures in addressing the issue.

Acknowledging the Indonesian Government for its timely assistance, Minister Seruiratu highlighted that their assistance shows the solidarity and compassion of the Indonesian people.

“Your presence here today embodies the spirit of Indonesian generosity which over the course of the past 46 years of our diplomatic relations has seen Fiji as an appreciative beneficiary of tremendous assistance from the Government and the people of the Republic of Indonesia.”

A total of $300, 639.00 worth of humanitarian relief assistance was provided by the Indonesian government which included tents, towels, water and food items.