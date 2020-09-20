Ministry team continues with water carting operation

More villages in Yasawa, Mamanuca and Malolo have been supplied with clean and safe drinking water this week as the team from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Water Authority of Fiji and Government Shipping Services continues to cart water to villages affected by the prolonged dry spell on these islands.

The team, onboard the MV Vunilagi was at Navotua Village in Yasawa last Saturday where they were able to cart more than 100,000 litres of water to cater for villagers and a school.

Navotua Infant Primary School teacher Mr. Sakiusa Bavou said the school’s water infrastructure was recently damaged and they were thankful to the Ministry’s water carting team for supplying them with clean and safe drinking water.

“I want to thank the team for coming to distribute water to us and I’d also like to thank Government for thinking about us,” Mr Bavou said.

On Monday, the team was at Tamusua Village, Yasawa where they were able to distribute about 70,000 litres of water to cater for the village during this period.

The team also distributed about 170,000 litres of water to Malolo District School, Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School, Solevu Village and the village’s health centre this week.

The team then stopped over at Yanuya Village in Malolo yesterday where they were able to cart 253,100 litres of water to the village, school and the nursing station.

The team was also at Yaro Village today where they distributed more than 60,000 litres of water.

The team is expected to return to Lautoka today to refill water tanks before extending their deployment to ensure all villages on Malolo and Yasawa are supplied with adequate drinking water to help sustain them during this dry period.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s team that were on deployment onboard the MV Vatulawa distributed 89,910 litres of water to the villages of Bouwaqa and Lomanikaya in Vatulele, Nadroga, catering for 60 families.

The team completed their water cartage schedule for Yanuca and Vatulele before returning to Suva last weekend.