Ministry receives special grant assistance from the Korean government

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts has received support from the Government of the Republic of Korea through the Korean Embassy in Fiji.

The Ministry will receive $200,000 under the Korean Government Special Grant Assistance Programme 2021. The funding from the Embassy will provide assistance to 18 rural schools identified by the Ministry needing support.

The Korean Embassy will procure and deliver resources including visual charts, classroom projectors, laptops, computers, science equipment and other teaching aid materials required by the schools.

The Korean Ambassador to Fiji H.E. Mr. Park Young-kyu had a virtual meeting with Minister Akbar earlier this week to confirm their support towards the development of the education sector in Fiji.

Minister Akbar said, “The 18 Schools identified by the Ministry that will benefit from the Korean Government Small Grant Assistant Programme 2021 are in need of school equipment. A few of these schools have computer labs, however, need additional resources to cater for the increased student numbers. Early this year we had initiated discussions with the Korean Embassy and we are glad that when schools reopen our children will have greater resources that will assist them in their studies. We are grateful to the support from the Government of the Republic of Korea and look forward to future collaborations”.

The Ministry aims to have this project completed before the end of September this year.