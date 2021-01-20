Ministry receives $7,000 donation for damaged schools rehabilitation works

The Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Hon. Rosy Akbar received cheque donations from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Movement and the Ahmadiyya Anjuman Ishaat – I – Islam (Lahore/Fiji) Society to assist students in the North who were affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The organisations collectively presented cheques amounting to $7,000 to the Minister Akbar this morning.

Mrs. Nasra Khan the Secretary for the Organizations said, “Our members have generously contributed towards this donation as we would like to assist students, parents and the communities affected by TC Yasa”.

Minister Akbar says, “We are grateful to the Society for their support and would like to thank its members for having the interest of our children at heart. We are indeed overwhelmed with this generosity and will use the funds to assist students affected by TC Yasa”.

The Ministry will continue in its effort to provide equitable quality education for all Fijians. Students start Term 1 of the 2021 School Year from tomorrow.