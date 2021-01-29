Ministry of Lands works closely with NDMO on post TC Yasa assessment

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources - Northern Division Office is currently working closely with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) Emergency Operation Centre in post TC Yasa assessment activities.

There are two task force teams from the Ministry involved in the Initial Damage Assessments (IDA), assisting the provincial and divisional operation centers in ration distribution to affected areas, and conducting Detail Damage Assessments (DDA) within the Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

The team in the Macuata Province has completed the IDA and had handed over reports and findings to the Commissioner Northern's Office.

The Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources, Dr. Raijeli Taga commended the teams’ efforts given that they have spent their weekends and holidays helping with the distribution of government assistance to the affected areas.

She added that some affected villages were inaccessible by road and the teams had to walk long distances or travel by boat.

Natural disasters are inevitable but it teaches us to be prepared always.