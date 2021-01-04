Ministry Air Survey Team Paves the Way for First Responders

The Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate has commended works carried out by the Air Survey team that were working on the TC Yasa recovery efforts.

Minister Usamate met the team last weekend at Votua Village in Bua while touring cyclone affected areas.

The Minister thanked the team for their efforts in providing critical information that enabled planners and responders to make informed decisions on plan of actions in red zone areas.

With the use of the UAV (drone) Phantom 4 Pro, live aerial videos and images of affected and remote areas were captured to assist first responders. Images of Yanuca and Yaqaga islands and other red zone areas enabled quick action and decision.

These images are also used to determine infrastructure and access to roads damaged.

The Commissioner Northern’s Office also thanked the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources and the Air Survey team for the quick response after TC Yasa.

The Divisional Planning Officer Northern, Vishwa Deo said that the request for drone images was mainly for the purpose of capturing realistic images of damages in the communities.

“These images were used for planning and allocating resources to vulnerable communities in order of priority,” he said.

“In addition most of our coastal villages were affected by storm surges and images will show the drastic effects of climate change, he added.

“These images have really assisted the Northern Emergency Operations Centre to prepare and present realistic reports to Government officials and UN agencies.