Minister reiterates priority for transportation during 30-day declaration

SUVA – Priorities for all sea, air and road passage during a 30-day declaration on a State of Natural Disaster are the transportation of emergency relief supplies.

This was reiterated by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Hon. Inia Seruiratu during a briefing on TC Yasa operation to the National Disaster Management Council in Suva this week.

Minister Seruiratu said the first 7 to 14 days were the most critical and if Government could do all it could during this recovery phase, it would help all stakeholders in the long term.

“When we have a declaration, land, air and sea passage is priority for emergency operations so let’s make that clear to every stakeholder,” he said.

Minister Seruiratu said there have been significant improvements in the Northern Division in terms of Government’s response operation.

He said he had also reminded teams on the ground in the Northern Division to show empathy towards Fijians who have been affected by the widespread destruction of TC Yasa.

“We must feel for the people who are out there in the affected areas and of course as much as we can within this very critical time. Empathy is very critical and would be a very good guiding principle for all of us. The little things we can do to reduce and alleviate the burdens that are there in the communities will really help in the long term,” Minister Seruiratu said.

Routes across the island, he said had been cleared and opened enabling teams to go out to conduct Initial Damage Assessments, while power and water supply have also been gradually restored across Vanua Levu.