Minister Reddy addresses water crisis

With several communities in the Western Division being vulnerable to extremely dry weather, an integrated collaboration by the Ministry of Waterways and Environment together with the local communities will be undertaken to address the crisis.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, Waterways and Environment, Hon. Dr. Mahendra Reddy during an informal talanoa session with farmers from Dramasi settlement in Tavua earlier this week.

This followed after numeral concerns were raised by the community members as drought became a major adversary for farming as well as for household activities.

Dr. Reddy said the community members need to identify the water sources where the Ministry of Waterways and Environment will provide a 10,000L water tank to be filled up from the water source and stored for the community use.

“There is a huge potential for us to develop water sources in these rural areas for farming communities to ease and support their farming activities especially where there is no water reticulation system available.”

Hon. Dr. Reddy has however emphasized that these water sources would be for communal usage and won't be specifically availed for an individual household as each project will benefit six to ten houses in the community. Dr. Reddy noted the project can be for dual purpose mainly for farming activities and home consumptions.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old farmer Vinesh Chand thanked Minister Reddy for visiting and hearing the concerns of the farmers.

“Drought is the major issue we are facing here and at times there is no water for a number of the day in the house but today we have been assured by the Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy that all households will have water for drinking and farming,” he said.