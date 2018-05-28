Media Release no.75: Take heed of warnings - heavy rain, strong wind, damaging heavy swell warnings in force (4pm, Sunday, 27 May 2018)

A trough of low pressure with an embedded low lies just to the west of Fiji. It is moving towards the Group and expected to bring heavy rain, squally thunderstorms with strong and gusty winds over the country from tonight and continue until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a high pressure system together with a low pressure system to the southwest of Fiji generates and directs damaging heavy southerly swells over Fiji Waters.

The following warnings remains current with the as adverse weather and oceans conditions anticipated over next 24 to 48 hours.

A “Strong Wind Warning” is now in force for Land areas and Waters of Fiji. On land areas, expect fresh to strong northeast to southeast winds with average speed of 40km/hr and gusting to 55km/hr. For Fiji Waters, expect 20 to 25 knots northeast to southeast winds, gusty at times with rough seas. Visibility will be poor in areas of heavy rain. A “Heavy Rain Warning” is now in force for the Fiji Group. Expect periods of rain, heavy at times with squally thunderstorms over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, eastern and interior parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. For the rest of Fiji, Occasional rain with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms can be expected. Rain becoming frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms in active rain bands over most places. A “Damaging Heavy Swell Warning” remains in force for low lying coastal areas of Kadavu, Beqa, Vatulele, Southern Lau Group, Mamanuca Group, Southern and Western Viti Levu. Expect 3.5 to 4.5 meters of waves over open waters, which is likely to cause inundation of low lying coastal areas especially during high tide this evening and tomorrow morning. There is high chance that the waves riding on to the high tide reaching the coasts can over wash vegetation line and even on to the roads along the coral coast. The damaging heavy swells will gradually start easing from Monday night.

The system has the potential to produce total rainfall of more than 100mm in 24 hours especially in the areas under warning. There is high chance of flash flooding where there is occurrence of persistent localized heavy falls. The risk of flash flooding is elevated during the high tide, coinciding with damaging heavy swells that is predicted.

Therefore, communities living in low lying coastal areas, flood and landslide prone areas are advised to be alert and take necessary precaution if necessary. Members of the public are encouraged to stay safe and do not attempt to cross flooded, drains, roads or bridges. Motorists should not attempt to drive in flooded conditions.

Wave conditions are risky for mariners to carry out activities such as fishing and sea transportation on coastal reefs especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. Similarly for those using Queens Road along Coral Coast should remain alert for occasional over wash of roads during high tides especially this evening and tomorrow morning. All communities living near the coasts and other sea users, particularly in Kadavu, Beqa, Vatulele, Southern Lau and Mamanuca Groups, Southern and Western Viti Levu are advised to exercise extreme caution and to be vigilant of occasional sea flooding during high tide.

We will closely monitor the catchments and river levels for flood alerts and warnings until the system poses no threat. Following the trough is an intense ridge of high pressure, which will bring improved and cool change from the west later on Tuesday as the trough moves eastwards.

Members of the public are also requested to stay informed with the latest weather information and take alerts and warnings seriously.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj. You can also visit the Fiji Meteorological Service official Facebook page for latest updates.