Media Release No.52: Tropical cyclone anticipated to move towards Fiji and affect the country LATER this week (5pm, Monday, 13 January 2020)

At midday today, tropical disturbance TDO4F was analysed approximately 1670 kilometres to the far northwest of Fiji or 760 kilometres west-northwest of Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. TDO4F is slow moving and Is anticipated to make a southeast movement. The potential for this system to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours is low to moderate, becoming high thereafter.

TDO4F is expected to continue intensifying and become a Tropical Cyclone on Wednesday afternoon. Once named, it will be called Tropical Cyclone TINO.

The system is anticipated to enter Fiji Waters on Friday. As the system moves closer towards the group, the onset of gale to destructive force winds is expected as early as Thursday night especially over the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Coastal inundation from sea flooding may also be expected over the above mentioned areas and other parts of Fiji both from the contribution of storm surge and wind driven waves.

Members of the public are advised to remain alert and vigilant. Take warnings and advisories from relevant authorities seriously when issued and remain prepared at all times.

The situation is closely monitored and any alert and warning will be issued as and when significant changes are anticipated. Members of the public are also advised to remain updated with the latest weather information.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj.

