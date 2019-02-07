Media Release No.23: TD06F expected to track southwards over the Lau group before exiting Fiji waters later Saturday (4pm, Thursday, 07 February 2019)
Tropical Depression TD06F was analysed about 370km east of Cikobia at 3pm today. It is moving south-southwest at 25km/hr. TD06F is then expected to track southwards over the Lau Group before exiting Fiji waters later Saturday.
The potential for this system to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours is moderate.
For Lau and Lomaiviti group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, eastern parts and interior of Viti Levu: Expect moderate to fresh easterly winds increasing to strong with average speeds of 45km/hr and gusts to 65km/hr from later today. Occasional rain with isolated heavy falls is anticipated over these areas, rain becoming frequently heavy with squally thunderstorms from later today.