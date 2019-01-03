Media release no.15: TD04F developed into Category 1 Tropical Cyclone Mona (2pm, Thursday, 03 January 2019)

Tropical Depression, TD04F intensified further and developed into a category 1 (CAT 1) tropical cyclone at 10am this morning. It has been named Tropical Cyclone Mona (TC Mona).

Tropical Cyclone Mona was located near 11.4 degrees’ south latitude and 177.3 degrees’ east longitude or about 130km north-northeast of Rotuma or about 710km north of Nadi at 10am today.

TC Mona is currently moving south towards the Group at about 20km/hr.

TC Mona is expected to have average winds of 65km/hr with momentary gusts to 90km/hr. It is intensifying and moving towards Fiji and likely to pass over Vanua Levu at 10am on Sunday. TC Mona may further intensify into a category 2 tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 36 hours as it approaches Fiji.

On the projected track, the system may bring damaging gale force winds over Rotuma in the next 6 to 9 hours and over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group in the next 42 to 48 hours.

On this track, the system is expected to be located about 20km southeast of Rotuma or about 490km north-northwest of Labasa at 10pm today and about 100km southwest of Rotuma and about 490km northwest of Labasa at 10am tomorrow.

For Rotuma: expect damaging gale force with average speed up to 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 90km/hr from later today. Expect periods of rain, heavy at times and few squally thunderstorms.

For Rotuma Waters: Mariners can expect gale force winds within 120 nautical miles of centre with high seas.

For Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group: expect fresh to strong southeast winds with speeds of 45 to 55km/hr and gusts up to 70km/hr. Winds possibly increasing to damaging gale force with average speed up to 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 90km/hr from Saturday afternoon. Expect periods of rain, heavy at times and few squally thunderstorms.

For Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and northern and eastern Viti Levu: expect fresh to strong southeast winds with speeds of 45 to 55km/hr and gusts up to 70km/hr.

Expect occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over the eastern half of Viti Levu,

Lau and Lomaiviti Group. Rain becoming frequent today. Elsewhere, expect cloudy periods with some showers.

Meanwhile, an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain lies slow moving just north of Vanua Levu and affects the northern part of the Group.