Media release no.14: TD04F and weak TD05F to merge, intensify and move towards the Fiji group (3pm, Wednesday, 02 January 2019)

An active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain is moving towards the Fiji Group from the north. The trough is expected to bring heavy rainfall as it moves closer towards the Group.

Meanwhile, there are two tropical depressions and one tropical disturbance currently analysed in the area of responsibility of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) Nadi.

Tropical Disturbance, TD05F is currently located in the vicinity of Rotuma and Tropical Depression, TD04F is currently located further northwest of Rotuma. Weak TD05F is expected to merge with TD04F.

Tropical Depression, TD04F is predicted to be located very close to Rotuma tomorrow night to midnight and expected to move into Fiji Waters on Friday night and cross over Vanua Levu between Saturday night and Sunday night. As the system tracks over Rotuma it is expected to remain slow moving and intensifying.

There’s a risk of flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Therefore, all communities living in the flood prone and landslide areas are requested to remain alert and take precautions when necessary.

There is always uncertainty associated with tropical depression/tropical cyclone forecast track, intensity and timing. The associated bulletins will be updated as and when new data is available.

Also, tropical depression, TD03F centre was located near 16 degrees’ south latitude and 178 degrees’ west longitude or about 65km north-northeast of Vanuabalavu and 150km east-southeast of Udu Point at 7am today. TD03F is moving southeast at about 32km/hr away from Fiji.

On the projected path, TD03F centre is expected to be located about 105km northeast of Vanuabalavu or about 180km east-southeast of Udu Point at midnight tonight moving away from the Group. The chances of TD03F developing into a cyclone is now low to very low.

For Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, eastern half of Viti Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti Group, expect occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms. Rain becoming frequent from later today. Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

For northern Lau Waters, mariners can expect southeast winds 25 to 30 knots, gusting to 45 knots with very rough seas. For the rest of Fiji Waters, expect southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with rough seas.

The following warnings are currently in force:

A “Heavy Rain Warning” remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, eastern half of Viti levu, Lau and Lomaiviti group;

A “Strong Wind Warning” is now in force for land areas of northern Lau Group;

The “Gale Warning” previously in force for northern Lau Group is cancelled;

The “Strong Wind Warning” previously in force for land areas eastern Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Lomaiviti Group is cancelled.

The systems are closely monitored and any alert and warning will be issued as and when necessary.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj. You can also visit the Fiji Meteorological Service official Facebook page for latest updates.