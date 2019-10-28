Measles alert (24 Oct 2019)

The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services is closely monitoring the outbreaks of measles in the region: first the ongoing New Zealand outbreak followed by recent outbreaks declared for Samoa and Tonga.

Because we have an effective immunization program, measles is rare in Fiji. However, outbreaks around the world, including in neighboring countries, puts us at risk of having travel related cases of measles.

In response to the outbreaks in the region, the Ministry has taken the following actions to prevent and respond to potential cases in Fiji:

Made the measles vaccine available for free to Fijians travelling overseas:- the public was advised in August that anyone travelling overseas should get vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated, or are unsure of their vaccination status. Free vaccine is available at your nearest health centre for those aged 12 months and above who are travelling overseas. Babies aged between 6 months and 12 months can also get vaccinated if they are travelling to an area with an ongoing outbreak of measles- but they will still need to receive their next scheduled measles vaccines as per the Fiji immunisation schedule. You should get vaccinated at least two weeks in advance of travel. Pregnant women should not be vaccinated. The Ministry will soon offer free measles vaccine to people that are at higher risk of exposure to those infected with measles. This includes airport and airline workers, hotel workers, and healthcare workers. Extra effort is also being put into vaccinating children who have missed out on their scheduled measles vaccine. Awareness is being raised amongst health staff to be alert for measles cases. And training has already commenced on response. The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) at the Ministry’s Fiji Centre for Communicable Disease Control is WHO accredited for measles testing and work will continue on strengthening the existing system of surveillance for cases.

We urge all Fijians to help the Ministry in preventing measles coming to Fiji. Please ensure your children receive their vaccinations according to Fiji’s immunisation schedule. And ensure you are vaccinated before traveling overseas, especially to New Zealand, Samoa, or Tonga.

Measles information

Transmission

Measles is a highly infectious airborne viral disease that is spread by coughing and sneezing. You are at risk of getting measles if you breath the same air as someone with the disease and you are not immune i.e. if you have not been vaccinated, or you have never had the disease.

Symptoms

Symptoms of measles include: Fever, runny nose, cough, sore and red eyes. A rash starts a few days after these symptoms and spreads all over the body.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for measles, as it is your body’s immune system that fights off the disease. Most people recover from a measles infection in 8-10 days with rest, and ensuring that they are eating and drinking to avoid dehydration.

Complications

Some people infected with measles develop severe complications such as pneumonia (infection of the lungs) or encephalitis (brain swelling). These people require hospitalization. Children under the age of 5, babies younger than 1 year old, pregnant women, adults over the age of 20, and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk of complications.

Prevention

An effective vaccine exists for measles. Since 2003, all children in Fiji are offered 2 doses of the combination measles-rubella vaccine- starting from 12 months of age. Fiji’s immunization coverage for children is good, and the Ministry also conducted a supplemental campaign in 2017 for all 1 to 10 year olds.

Measles in Fiji

