Malaysian government provides humanitarian assistance to Fiji

The Government of Malaysia is providing Humanitarian Assistance worth FJ$30,000 to assist the Fijian Government’s rehabilitation efforts following the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone (TC) Yasa.

While confirming this, Malaysia's High Commissioner to Fiji, His Excellency Ilham Tuah Illias said that Malaysia is pleased to be able to assist Fiji at this time of great need.

The assistance mobilised by the Malaysian High Commission in Suva is an affirmation of the collaboration and close ties between the two countries.

“We are proud to be able to make this contribution to assist the Fijian Government. Assistance is provided in appreciation of the longstanding bilateral relations between our two countries. I am pleased to say that our engagements have continued to strengthen in areas of shared interests and goals.

“We understand the challenges triggered by the global pandemic of COVID-19 and we stand in solidarity with Fiji, as well as commend the efforts of Fiji’s Health officials to contain this virus", High Commissioner Illias said.

High Commissioner Illias also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to further support Fiji in its economic recovery and rebuilding efforts through enhanced engagements in areas of agriculture, trade and investment.

Malaysia is also keen to utilise existing bilateral arrangements to assist in Fiji's efforts to create and foster a sustainable economy with its available resources.

The Malaysian High Commission had also provided assistance last year, in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).