Fiji

Lessons Learnt: Accountability in CVA Programming: FCOSS Experiences in FINCAP 2021 and Financial Inclusion

A QUICK GLANCE FCOSS

  1. Established in 1957(65 Years)

  2. Key Focus Areas – Coordination, Advocacy,
    Networking & Capacity Building

  3. Membership: National NGOs and CBOs levels: organised in district councils of social services (DCOSS) in 17 districts, 7 National NGOs

  4. FCOSS is an intergenerational CSO “platform”

  5. Affiliations at regional level – PIANGO and international level - Civicus, Forus, AGNA,
    HelpAge Int.

  6. Member of the National Disaster Management Council, National Coordinating Committee for Children, Climate Finance Working Group,

  7. Flagship programme: Microfinance Service so recently rejoined the National Financial Inclusion Taskforce

  8. FCOSS has a Code of Accountability and uses CSO Protocol for Sub National Humanitarian Coordination – key for CVA in C 19 setting

