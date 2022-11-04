Lessons Learnt: Accountability in CVA Programming: FCOSS Experiences in FINCAP 2021 and Financial Inclusion

A QUICK GLANCE FCOSS
Established in 1957(65 Years)
Key Focus Areas – Coordination, Advocacy,
Networking & Capacity Building
Membership: National NGOs and CBOs levels: organised in district councils of social services (DCOSS) in 17 districts, 7 National NGOs
FCOSS is an intergenerational CSO “platform”
Affiliations at regional level – PIANGO and international level - Civicus, Forus, AGNA,
HelpAge Int.
Member of the National Disaster Management Council, National Coordinating Committee for Children, Climate Finance Working Group,
Flagship programme: Microfinance Service so recently rejoined the National Financial Inclusion Taskforce
FCOSS has a Code of Accountability and uses CSO Protocol for Sub National Humanitarian Coordination – key for CVA in C 19 setting