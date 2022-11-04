Lessons Learnt: Accountability in CVA Programming: FCOSS Experiences in FINCAP 2021 and Financial Inclusion

A QUICK GLANCE FCOSS

Established in 1957(65 Years)

Key Focus Areas – Coordination, Advocacy,

Networking & Capacity Building

Membership: National NGOs and CBOs levels: organised in district councils of social services (DCOSS) in 17 districts, 7 National NGOs

FCOSS is an intergenerational CSO “platform”

Affiliations at regional level – PIANGO and international level - Civicus, Forus, AGNA,

HelpAge Int.

Member of the National Disaster Management Council, National Coordinating Committee for Children, Climate Finance Working Group,

Flagship programme: Microfinance Service so recently rejoined the National Financial Inclusion Taskforce