KOICA donates PPE kits and non-contact thermometers

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Fiji Office has donated medical supplies containing personal protective equipment (PPE) together with Non-contact infrared body & surface thermometers worth FJ$290,000 to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MoHMS) to support in response to COVID-19 situation in Fiji.

A total of one thousand eight hundred and ninety-five (1,895) PPE kits is donated to keep healthcare workers safe. A PPE kit consists of PPE and Surgeon gowns, disposable masks (N95), non-woven aprons & masks, dental bib and masks with eye shield (fog free).

Also a total of five hundred (500) Non-contact thermometers has also been donated to MoHMS. These thermometers enable non-contact approach which reduces the risk of spreading disease between people being evaluated.

KOICA has procured additional PPE Kits worth FJ$130,000 anticipated to arrive in country the coming weeks. In total, KOICA is donating FJ$420,000 worth of medical supplies to MoHMS for Covid-19 response. All these supplies have been procured from a local supplier (Medica Pacifica PTE Limited).

“KOICA is extremely grateful to the healthcare professionals who have worked so hard to keep Fijians safe and protected. We are proud to contribute these supplies to help ensure that they are protected while they do their job and to support the Ministry of Health in their response efforts,” said Mr. Kapchae Ra, Country Director, KOICA Fiji Office.

Since the outbreak, KOICA has scaled up support to the Ministry of Health to provide critical health supplies including eight thousand (8,000) KF94 face masks. KOICA envisages that these supplies will contribute positively towards protecting the key frontline workers and curb the spread of the pandemic.