Key Messages and Evidence on the Use of Cash Based Transfers in Fiji

Why Give Cash Assistance in Emergencies?

Cash based assistance is increasingly being seen by Governments, donors and humanitarian agencies as the preferred method of assistance in emergencies. The flexibility of cash allows recipients to identify their family’s priority needs and purchase the goods and services they need most in local markets which also supports the local economy and local food producers. So in addition to providing immediate relief to families, cash assistance also contributes to strengthening local livelihoods and markets.

Cash can also support the transition from humanitarian assistance to development by enabling the purchase of productive assets. Enhanced linkages with social protection systems can also be leveraged to provide a rapid response to shocks and crises.