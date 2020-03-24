Japan provides FJ$18 million grant for DRR equipment

As part of amplified cooperation between Japan and Fiji, the assistance worth FJ$18 million (848 million Japanese Yen) has been provided to the Fijian Government by the Government of Japan through its Economic Social Development Programme (ESDP). The funding assistance will enable the procurement of tsunami early warning systems, a dredger and an ice plant.

It was formalised yesterday through the signing of Exchange Notes by Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister and Acting Permanent Secretary Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yogesh J. Karan at the Office of the Prime Minister and H.E. Mr. Masahiro Omura, Ambassador of Japan at the Japanese Embassy.

The assistance follows a request by Fiji during the bilateral meeting between the Prime Ministers of Japan and Fiji at the 8th Pacific Leaders Meeting (PALM8) in 2018.

In commending the assistance by Japan, PS Karan expressed the Fijian Government’s gratitude to the Government of Japan for its unwavering commitment towards Fiji’s aspirations on building resilience and sustainable development goals.

PS Karan stated that the assistance by Japan will significantly enhance Fiji’s response strategy towards disaster risk reduction and preparedness for climate related disasters that affect the livelihood of many Fijian communities.

Fiji reaffirmed its commitment to further developing its bilateral relations with Japan given the historic 50th Anniversary of the Fiji-Japan relations to be commemorated later this year.

Ambassador Omura said this assistance is a reflection of the common goals shared between Fiji and Japan towards disaster risk reduction.

“At the Japan-Fiji summit meeting held during PALM8 in 2018, the Honourable Prime Minister Bainimarama included tsunami early warning systems in his list of priority requests. We are delighted to be able to accommodate this request. It also aligns with the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2018-2030, which was formulated with the assistance of a Japanese DRR expert. ‘Furthermore, tsunami readiness is one of Japan’s priority areas, which is why we advocated for the establishment of World Tsunami Awareness Day, celebrated on the 5th of November every year.

“The installation of these tsunami early warning systems will also enhance the impact of another Japan-funded project, “Strengthening School Preparedness for Tsunamis in Asia and the Pacific”, which is currently implemented by UNDP in Fiji until May 2020.

“In addition to the tsunami early warning systems, this grant will also fund the procurement of a dredger for the Ministry of Waterways and Environment and an ice plant for the Ministry of Fisheries. The dredger will be used for flood mitigation, which is increasingly necessary as Fiji is now experiencing more frequent floods. The ice plant will be used to stabilise ice production for the fisheries sector and increase Fiji’s food security, which is an important component of building resilience to disasters,” Ambassador Omura elaborated.