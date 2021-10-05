Irrigation kits for newly established Vanuakula farm

As part of its efforts to maximise agricultural production and combat drought, the Fijian Government continues to support farmers who have been affected by drought.

In a recent initiative, the government through the Ministry of Waterways has assisted the newly established Vanuakula Methodist Transformation Scheme with a full set of Irrigation Kits.

This assistance will directly benefit 52 families with more than 400 members in the group from the four villages of Vanuakula, Nauria, Nasukamai and Nailuva in Rakiraki.

While handing over the materials to the group, Minister for Waterways, Environment and Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy said the model farm would enhance farming activities for the group and will attract more youth as these techniques are determinants for modern Agriculture.

Minister Reddy reiterated that the irrigation project will boost farming activities, which will help the members of the group be more resilient and increase farm productivity.

He said the government is determined to assist farmers and the youth in particular who intend to get into agriculture for their food, income, and job security.

Minister Reddy shared that during the economic hiatus, which was a direct impact of COVID-19, the agriculture sector was brought to the forefront, with people taking up various agricultural ventures as a business to provide for their daily needs.

Meanwhile, Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai thanked the government for the support rendered to the Ra Circuit as this irrigation kit would help the group to produce crops all year round and will set the platform for other similarly based concepts within the Church and Fiji.

“The villages are 35 kilometres inland and this land is very dry. The assistance we have received today will help us grow our farm and continue our production during the drought. The government assistance is a great help to us,” he said.