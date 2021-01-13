India provides relief assistance for families affected by TC Yasa

The Government of India presented its first response assistance to Fiji through a consignment of six tonnes of relief items provided by the Government of India to assist Fiji’s efforts towards rebuilding and rehabilitation, aftermath of TC Yasa.

The assistance was officially handed over today by the Acting High Commissioner for the Indian High Commission in Fiji, His Excellency Sukanta Charan Sahoo to the Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing, Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Hon. Inia Seruiratu. Minister Seruiratu conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to the Government of India for its assistance which, will be delivered to families affected in northern and eastern division.

While providing a brief update on the progress of the rehabilitation work, Minister Seruiratu said that current key areas of focus are restoration of essential services and delivery of assistance to communities to rebuild their lives.

In expressing appreciation for all the support given to Fiji, Minister Seruiratu acknowledged that working in solidarity with all the development partners and donor agencies is important in cohesively working together to building back better.

Acting High Commissioner, Mr Sahoo said the assistance highlights India’s commitment to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support as a first responder.

“Despite the challenges posted by the pandemic, the relief supplies were put together in a short span of time by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of India and were airlifted to Fiji with the help of Air India and Fiji Airways via Sydney, Australia. This was possible thanks to the effective cooperation among multiple agencies in three countries to deliver the relief materials to Fiji in record time.

“I also take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for the active support extended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all the government agencies for providing logistical support at each transit point in bringing the relief supplies from Sydney to the warehouse of NDMO here in Suva.

“A special mention must be made for the contributions made by the Fiji Airways in bringing this consignment from Sydney to Nadi on gratis basis and extending all logistical support in delivering the relief supplies.

“India has firmly stood by Fiji during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters. India remains committed to extend full support to Fiji’s efforts to restore livelihoods of the affected communities and to build resilient infrastructure,” Mr. Sahoo said.

In reaffirming India’s continued support to Fiji, Mr. Sahoo said that India is open to extend further assistance as the Initial Damage Assessment and needs of affected communities are identified.