[Humanitarian assistance to Fiji for Cyclone Yasa] Singapore Red Cross commits USD30,000 in relief supplies for climate emergency

Singapore Government to contribute US$50,000 to support disaster relief and recovery

SRC to support with essentials: clean water, first aid supplies, hygiene kits and shelter

Singapore, 31 December 2020 - In response to Tropical Cyclone Yasa, which made landfall in Fiji on 17 December 2020, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is committing US$30,000 in relief supplies, on top of the Singapore Government’s contribution of US$50,000 to the SRC, to support Fiji in its disaster relief and recovery efforts. The funds will support the purchase and distribution of first aid supplies, hygiene kits, household items, temporary shelter materials (tarpaulins) and safe water.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “Our hearts go out to the communities who have been affected by the climate disaster. The cyclone has triggered devastating floods and landslides in Fiji, upheaving the year-end peace. We are in touch with our Red Cross Red Crescent counterparts on the ground, and will continue to monitor the situation. We stand in solidarity with Fijians, and will do what we can to support their immediate needs.”

SRC has also activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singaporeans and others to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster with whom they have difficulty in contacting. For assistance, please contact SRC at rfl@redcross.sg.