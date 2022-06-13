Health staff undergo IPC training in the Northern Division

The two-day Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) training for Health staff in the Northern Division commenced today with the participation of 36 health professionals from the various health facilities in the division

This training aims to educate North IPC health champions of North on the newly launched National Infection & Prevention Guideline for the Ministry. This document will guide the health teams as they strengthen IPC practice in their settings which will contribute to the provision of quality service in the Northern Division. It will certainly assist in combating the emergence of preventable diseases.

While opening the training program Acting Medical Superintendent Labasa Hospital Dr Ketenilagi highlighted that the operational framework highlights the need for the establishment of national standards of Infection Prevention and Control and prioritisation at operation levels.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent large outbreaks of Ebola virus disease in West Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have shown the devastating consequences of a lack of preparedness and substandard/insufficient infection prevention programmes even in high-income countries, bringing IPC to the forefront of health work.

It then becomes absolutely vital for Fijian health staff to be fully trained and resourced on IPC to address the outbreak of infectious diseases.

More importantly, this two-day program will focus on meeting these objectives, and developing the important role of the hospital infection control committees to efficiently monitor the IPC programmes throughout the division and support the IPC structures that will be disseminated to the people at the operational level.

The IPC reaffirms the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goal and its target which are universal, indivisible, and interlinked for reducing global maternal mortality on ending preventable deaths.

The Ministry further acknowledges the enormous support from the Pacific Community in the production of the current guideline and also the World Bank for printing it and the funding of the 2-day training.