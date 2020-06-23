Health Ministry acknowledges assistance from local companies

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has acknowledged the assistance of $13,000 worth of equipment and supplies from Kaks Marketing Fiji.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Hon. Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete while receiving the equipment and supplies said that the assistance would be a boost to their COVID-19 relief efforts.

“We have had developing partners that have come onboard and assisted us. We now have local companies that will assist Fiji against the pandemic.”

Kaks Marketing Fiji Managing Director, Keshwan Nadan, said he is proud of the work carried out by Government in particular the Ministry of Health and frontline workers in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“We may not be in a position to donate financially because of the current situation due to COVID-19, however, we want to contribute to the Ministry of Health’s efforts in fighting against this pandemic.”

Mr Nadan hopes that the donation will make a difference in helping Fiji fight against COVID-19.

Supplies such as cleaning agents, hand sanitisers and digital equipment were part of the assistance given to the Ministry of Health.