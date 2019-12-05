05 Dec 2019

Head of health protection announces second phase

Report
from Government of Fiji
Published on 05 Dec 2019

The second phase of the mass immunization campaign for measles was rolled out yesterday, Wednesday 4th December.

This was confirmed by the Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan who officiated at a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Suva.

Dr Sahukhan said that during phase one of the mass immunization, approximately 130,000 Fijians were vaccinated.

“Now we’re moving onto phase two which is to cover populations who did not get vaccinated in the first phase and have been identified as most at risk of getting measles as well as spreading it,” Dr Sahukhan said.

In the Central Division only, the campaign will target all children aged 6 months to 5 years. This includes all people born between 1980 and 2000 (19 to 39 year olds), as well as all residents of Serua/Namosi aged 6 months and older.

“Apart from the immunization , we’re advising people that in order to avoid catching and spreading measles, they should avoid mass gatherings at this time especially in the Central Division,” she said.

“ For the rest of Fiji, we’re asking to avoid gatherings that involve people who come from different parts of the country as well as from overseas.”

Since the last update on December 2nd 2019 there are now 16 confirmed cases of measles. The latest confirmed case is a 24 year old from Sakoca in Tacirua, Suva. The Suva Subdivisional Outbreak Response Team has rapidly responded to this latest case.

