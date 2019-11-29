Final Evaluation: Building Resilient Communities in Fiji Project - Final Report

Executive Summary

This report presents the independent evaluation of the USAID funded Building Resilient Communities in Fiji (BRCF) project. The evaluation was conducted between September-October 2019 by a three-member evaluation team.

The BRCF project was a three-year project (2016- 2019) worth USD$ 1,278,282, and implemented by the Fiji Red Cross Society (FRCS). The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) managed the project contract agreement. The objective of the BRCF project was to reduce the vulnerability of communities in the Western, Northern, and Central Divisions of Fiji, while increasing the capacity of FRCS to support integrated disaster management. To achieve this, the BRCF project aimed to increase the resilience of communities, enhance organisational and programming capacity of FRCS, focusing in particular on the capacity at the division and branch levels, and improve learning and modelling of integrated disaster management programming in Fiji.

The project sought three outcomes:

▪ Outcome 1: Increased capacity and resilience of target communities in disaster preparedness

▪ Outcome 2: Enhanced capacity of the FRCS to deliver community-based disaster management programmes

▪ Outcome 3: FRCS has effective programme learning on building resilient communities

The purpose of this evaluation was to identify to what degree the intended outcomes of the BRCF project were achieved, and what have been the key lessons learned. The evaluation used a theory of change approach to guide the focus of inquiry, data collection, analysis and reporting. The evaluation used mixed methods and multiple analysis approaches to collect, analyze, triangulate data, and interpret findings. The Evaluation Team (ET) undertook: focus group discussions in target communities and semi-structured interviews with key stakeholders. These methods were complemented by document review, and field observation.

The evaluation found good evidence that the BRCF project has performed well against its intended outcomes. There is evidence that communities have increased capacity and resilience in disaster preparedness, and meeting the real needs of communities. This has been through addressing basic needs such as water, hygiene and health, through the provision of First Aid Kits and disaster kits, and infrastructure, including water tanks and footpaths. Through the Integrated Vulnerability and Capacity Assessment (IVCA) and Community Action Plan (CAP), the FRCS has been able to support communities address challenges that have existed in the community for years. Community ownership and sustaining results varied across communities, and is impacted by different factors: a functioning community disaster committee, effective leadership, governance structures, meaningful inclusion of women, youth and other vulnerable groups, and partnerships with external stakeholders.

The ET found good evidence of FRCS strengthening as a direct result of the BRCF project, particularly in the areas of improved Branch functions, systems, and resources. Support to enhance finance operations, policy development, and physical infrastructure has enabled significant improvement in Branch ability to deliver effective and efficient activities. Finalising key policies including finance, operations, gender; the volunteer recruitment process guideline; and support to Branch financial sustainability, are areas that require further action.

The integrated community-based disaster management approach was well understood by FRCS staff and volunteers. The IVCA and Branch Operational Capacity Assessment (BOCA) are key tools to deliver this integrated approach, and through the BRCF, FRCS has built a cadre of IVCA and BOCA trainers and facilitators. The ET found the BRCF project has laid good foundations toward achieving the long-term goal of building community resilience through a strong FRCS. Continued investment, including relevant support from IFRC will assist FRCS to achieve this long term goal. Informed by the evaluation findings, the ET identified key lessons learned as a result of the project (Page 22), and recommendations (Page 24) for FRCS and IFRC to consider for future programming. Below is a summary of lessons learned and recommendations, and these are expanded on in the main report.

Summary of lessons learned