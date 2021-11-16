Fiji's Blackrock Camp nearing completion

Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp redevelopment is nearing completion and will be operational in early 2022.

Yesterday Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja visited the site of the soon to be completed redevelopment of Fiji’s Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp to receive an update on progress of the development.

“The humanitarian warehouse, lecture facilities, guard house, medical clinic and Q-store are nearing completion. It was warming to see personnel from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) working side by side at Blackrock, as they did during our Black Summer bushfires and in response to Tropical Cyclone Yasa,” Minister Seselja said.

“For decades, Fiji has represented our region through peacekeeping. This redevelopment will provide the infrastructure to enable this important work to continue, providing a regional hub for peacekeeper training, and bolstering Fiji’s capacity to respond to humanitarian crises and natural disasters.”

Security cooperation to meet common challenges in the Indo-Pacific is a key pillar of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership, and the works at Blackrock are a core part of that commitment.

“The cooperation between our Defence forces on this project captures the spirit of Vuvale that Australia and Fiji share, further entrenching our abiding commitment to the security of our region,” Minister Seselja said.

Media enquiries

Cassandra Choake | 0427 839 164 | cassandra.choake@dfat.gov.au