Fiji/Pacific: Tropical Cyclone Yasa - Operation Update Report n° 2, DREF n° MDRFJ005

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update is issued to inform stakeholders of revisions made to request a third allocation of CHF 277,218 in response to tropical cyclone (TC) Ana, making a total budget of CHF 676,325. The operation is categorized as orange as it has a widespread geographic impact across the country, is complex as it has now affected people that were yet recovered from TC Yasa less than two months ago. This is further complicated by the fact that the cyclone season is forecasted to continue for another two to three months, with more tropical systems expected.

The DREF was initially requested for Tropical Cyclone Yasa which made landfall over Bua Province on 17 December 2020 causing extensive damages in Bua and parts of Macuata and Cakaudrove provinces. The cyclone also caused damage in the Yasawa, Lomaiviti and the Lau group of islands. FRCS volunteers were deployed to the affected areas to provide Shelter, WASH, Health, Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI), Psychological First Aid (PFA) and referral support, and distribution of essential Household Items (HHIs). A detailed assessment trip scheduled for 29 January was cancelled due the imminent threat of TC Ana and is underway currently.

TC Ana followed a similar path as TC Yasa but made landfall westwards over the main island of Viti Levu on 30 January 2021. TC Ana entered Fiji waters as a Category 2 cyclone but brought a lot of rain causing widespread flooding across the Central, Western and Northern Divisions. Impacts of TC Ana have been felt across the whole country. Worst impacted are the communities in the provinces of Macuata and Cakaudrove that were still recovering from TC Yasa. The request is to support communities in the Northern Divisions that were affected by both TC Yasa and TC Ana and other communities in the northern, western and eastern divisions that were affected by TC Ana. For communities that were affected by both cyclones, the response will combine early recovery for TC Yasa and TC Ana response. Due to extensive flooding in the affected areas, there is an increase in need for Health and WASH support.

The requested allocation will cover the following changes and inclusions to the current response: