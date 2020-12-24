Fiji/Pacific: Tropical Cyclone Yasa - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRFJ005

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Tropical Cyclone Yasa was initially projected to pass between the two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu but eventually made landfall over Bua province in the Vanua Levu Island causing extensive damages in Bua and parts of Macuata and Cakaudrove provinces.

This Operation Update is issued to inform stakeholders of revisions made to the DREF Operation and request a second allocation of CHF 313,072 making a total budget of CHF 399,107. This is based on current immediate humanitarian needs and priorities identified in coordination with government and cluster members, including findings from FRCS rapid needs assessments that are still ongoing in the areas affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa Category 5.

An imminent DREF approved on 16 December was intended to place resources (personnel, stocks, etc.) in projected track path of TC Yasa and impacted areas prior to the landfall. The timeframe was for one month aiming to support the immediate response of the first month after the event, including conducting initial assessment and relief items distribution. As the situation and scale of impact were made clear following the assessment result, a revision to operational strategy and timeframe is defined in this operation update. This comprises the following changes:

The target beneficiaries under this DREF operation is revised from 17,698 to 12,531 people (2,506 households) focusing in the Provinces of Bua, Macuata and Cakaudrove, Lau and the districts of Koro in Lomaiviti province and Yasawa in Ba Province.

• Replenishment of required tarpaulins, shelter toolkits, build back safer kits, blankets, kitchen sets, jerry cans, dignity and hygiene kits, solar lanterns and black packs will be undertaken, considering the in-kind donations already received.

Shelter: reduction in number of households targeted but an increase in hardware materials and technical support.

Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH): rehabilitation of Households (HH) water supply system and communal water storage for rainwater harvesting and gravity-feed system, toilet repair and WASH awareness.

Health: a greater focus will be put on psychosocial support due to an identified need, mosquito net distribution and public health messaging.

PGI: focus is on the provision of dignity, baby, and disability kits to those identified in need.

Additional in-kind technical support in operations management, logistics, WASH, information management and communications will be provided by Australian Red Cross and New Zealand Red Cross. Complementary funding is being sought to support additional reach of the response plan and IFRC will support FRCS to develop and implement a ‘one plan’ response strategy.