Fiji/Pacific: Tropical Cyclone Yasa - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRFJ005

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Three Tropical Depressions formed from 10 to 13 December (TD01F, TD02F, and TD03F) with Tropical Cyclone (TC) Yasa forming on the 13 December from TD02F. TC Yasa is currently a Category 5 cyclone. According to Fiji Meteorological Service based on TC Yasa current track, it is expected to pass across the two main islands in the evening of 17 December and 18 December 2020. The forecasted path will take this cyclone over most of Viti Levu and tracking towards the Lomaiviti group. Yasa is expected to have hurricane force winds over the whole of Fiji, especially over the Lau group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and even Kadavu. Click here to see the expected affected areas.

According to the NDMO briefing, it is likely to affect the whole of the Fiji group (population: 884,887); either through the cyclones directly or landslides, floods and storm surge. The high level of precipitation that has occurred over the Fiji group in the last seven days has been significant, making most of the area water-logged and highly susceptible to flooding. The Fiji Red Cross will initially target approximately 17,000 people in the most affected areas and high vulnerability groups through health and COVID-19 awareness, initial assessment and response through WASH and shelter interventions including distribution of household items.

As of 16 December 2020, a tropical cyclone alert remains in force for Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, northern half of Viti Levu (from Nadi through to Tavua, Rakiraki to Korovou), Lomaiviti group, northern half of Vanua Levu (Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa and through to Udu point) and nearby smaller islands. The severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa centre is expected to have average winds up to 200 km/hr with momentary gusts to 280 km/hr. The average winds close to its centre are expected to increase to 220 km/hr with momentary gusts to 300 km/hr by 1200h local time (GMT+12) on the 17 December 2020. The cyclone is slow moving. On this track, the cyclone centre is expected to bring destructive winds and is likely to begin several hours before the cyclone centre passes. Strong winds increasing to damaging gale force winds are expected, with frequent and heavy rain and squally thunderstorms. Flash flooding of low-lying areas is likely, and phenomenal seas, damaging heavy swells and storm surge are expected. Storm surge and flooding of low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide is very likely. Communication network challenges are anticipated, as are disruptions in power and water supply