Fijians in US contribute $120,000 towards TC Yasa recovery and rebuilding

The Fijian Diaspora in United States through the Fiji American National Association (FANA) today reaffirmed their commitment to mobilise assistance in support of the Fijian Government’s efforts towards rebuilding lives of communities affected by STC Yasa.

FANA has over the past two weeks contributed nearly $120,000 into the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund to support the national effort of rebuilding and recovery work carried out by the Fijian Government through National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

FANA has assured support through a virtual meeting held today between FANA members and the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Immigration and Sugar Industry and Acting Permanent Secretary Foreign Affairs, Mr Yogesh Karan.

President of FANA, Mr. Abdul Rauf said the assistance is provided in appreciation of the Fijian Government’s swift response in reaching out to the families affected by STC Yasa. He thanked PS Karan for the timely discussions that will assist FANA to mobilise further support towards TC Yasa relief efforts. He stated that FANA is proud to be able to assist Fiji at this great time of need and that such support from the Fijian diaspora will significantly complement the efforts in “Building Back Safer.”

PS Karan conveyed the Hon. Prime Minister’s appreciation to the FANA members for their remarkable assistance, “Through all of you; let me thank the Fijian diaspora and all those who have contributed to this effort – this has greatly assisted us in increasing the speed and scale of recovery effort underway. The whole of the Government machinery is fully mobilized now.

“We have the Agriculture, Fisheries, and other Ministries coordinated via the NDMO.

“Through this approach, we are ensuring that support is targeted; support is prioritised; and support is multidimensional.”

“All these families will find great comfort and solace in your effort. Besides the funds you have contributed; they all know that Fijians in the US and in Canada stand with them at this difficult time. This is reassuring to them. This is uplifting. This is helping them to recover and heal.”

While providing an overview of the current recovery efforts, PS Karan provided the firsthand information and updates ascertained through the Hon. Prime Minister’s recent visits to the northern division.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Satyendra Prasad said that the “enthusiasm with which the Fijian diaspora in US have responded has been truly uplifting. They have helped to boost the confidence of Fijian families.

“Fijian families feel proud that those who live abroad have them in their hearts and thoughts during this difficult period”.

Fiji’s Honorary Consul in San Francisco, Mr. Jay Singh and Fiji’s Trade Commissioner in San Francisco, Mr. Praneet Singh and FANA members have collectively reaffirmed their continued support in mobilising further assistance to Fiji.