Fijian government receives UK aid

SUVA – The Fijian Government’s response operation for Tropical Cyclone Yasa has been boosted with the donation of humanitarian supplies from the British Government this week.

The donated items included shelter and tool kits which will help 432 families severely affected by TC Yasa.

The supplies were delivered to Fiji by the Royal Australian Air Force under a humanitarian partnership agreement between the United Kingdom and Australia.

In receiving the much needed supplies, Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Hon. Vijay Nath said the Government was grateful for the assistance given by the British people.

He said the donated supplies would go a long way in assisting families severely affected by TC Yasa.

British Minister for the Pacific Rt. Hon. Lord Zac Goldsmith recently announced the arrival of humanitarian supplies to help Fijians cope with the impacts of TC Yasa.

In expressing the British Government’s sympathies towards Fijians affected by the cyclone, Rt. Hon Goldsmith said their thoughts were with the people of Fiji at this difficult time.

“Emergency shelter, provided by UK Aid, has begun to arrive thanks to logistical support from the Government of Australia. We stand ready to offer further assistance to the people of Fiji,” he said.

The British Government is now also a new core donor to the International Federation of the Red Cross Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) which has already released initial emergency relief funds to provide urgent assistance including first aid, tarpaulins and shelter materials, safe water, household items and hygiene kits for 17,700 people.