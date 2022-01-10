Fiji - Tropical Storm CODY (GDACS, JTWC, Fiji Meteorological Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 January 2022)

A new tropical depression named CODY formed over the South Pacific Ocean, west of Fiji, on 8 January and started moving south-east over the Ocean. On 10 January at 0.00 UTC its centre was located offshore approximately 255 km south-west of Viti Levu Island (Fiji), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (tropical storm). Media report, as of 10 January, one fatality in Tavua Town (northern Viti Levu) and a number of evacuated people in northern and western Viti Levu (particularly in the Nadi City area) due to floods associated with the passage of CODY. On the forecast track, CODY is expected to continue southward over the Ocean as a tropical storm, well off the coast of Fiji, and it is forecast to dissipate on 14 January. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the whole country. The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued an orange warning for gales over the whole Viti Levu.