Fiji
Fiji - Tropical Cyclone YASA update (Fiji Met Service, IFRC, NDMO, Copernicus EMS, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- The passage of tropical cyclone YASA over Fiji on 17-18 December (particularly over Vanua Levu Island on 17 December) caused heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge, triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and severe damage.
- Media report, as of 21 December, at least 4 fatalities, one person missing, more than 23,000 evacuated people across 183 evacuation centres and entire villages severely damaged. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), YASA is likely to have affected most of the population of Fiji (more than 880,000 people).
- The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 489) on 17 December, in order to support damage assessment.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over the whole Fiji.